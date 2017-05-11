Royal Bank of Scotland Raises $3 Billion Via Note Issue

LONDON – Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) said Thursday it has raised $3 billion via issue of senior notes to fund the company's general banking business.
The financial services company has completed the pricing of its $1.5 billion of floating rate notes due 2023 and of its $1.5 billion fixed rate to floating rate notes due 2023. The offering is scheduled to close on May 15.
Shares at 0935 GMT down 0.7% lower at 261 pence.
