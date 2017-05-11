Stocks Retreat After Weak Earnings

U.S. stocks pulled back, as disappointing earnings reports dragged shares of consumer-discretionary companies lower.

Economists Say Trump's Agenda Would Boost Growth - a Little

One of the most-watched economic forecasts in Washington will come later this month when the White House releases its budget. Here's what it would look like if done by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Economists See Modest Impact From a Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets will have a relatively modest effect on interest rates and monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Fed's Dudley Doesn't Expect Dramatic Change in U.S. Monetary Policy

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the world doesn't have to worry about the U.S. central bank moving more aggressively to raise short-term interest rates.

U.S. Producer Prices Jump 0.5% in April

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in April.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 236,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose as investors became more optimistic about the influence of production cuts made by the world's major oil exporters.

OPEC Raises Forecast for Rival Oil Output

OPEC boosted its forecast for 2017 oil-production growth from countries outside the cartel by more than 60%. It is the latest evidence that surging U.S. production is dragging down OPEC's efforts to raise oil prices by limiting output.

How Telecom Speculator Howard Jonas Made Billions From Verizon, AT&T

Howard Jonas has struck gold again. The businessman and telecom speculator has agreed to sell one of his companies, a long-struggling wireless venture, to Verizon Communications for $3.1 billion.

Fed Sets Calendar for 2018 Policy Meetings

The Federal Reserve has released its tentative schedule of eight monetary policy meetings for 2018.

