Malaysia's April Palm Oil Exports 1.28 Million Tons; Up 1.4% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 1.4% on month at 1.28 million metric tons in April, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the April crop data and revised numbers for March, issued by MPOB:

April March Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,548,053 1,464,021 Up 5.74%

Palm Oil Exports 1,283,308 1,265,771 Up 1.39%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 53,753 70,748 Dn 24.02%

Palm Oil Imports 54,475 101,961 Dn 46.57%

Closing Stocks 1,599,894 1,552,988 Up 3.02%

Crude Palm Oil 861,983 784,782 Up 9.84%

Processed Palm Oil 737,911 768,206 Dn 3.94%

May 11, 2017 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)