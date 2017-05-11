Correction to article on department-store sales

Nordstrom's total sales rose in the most recent quarter, while same-store sales fell 2.8% at its department stores and Nordstrom.com. They rose 2.3% at Nordstrom Rack. "Amid Retail Funk, Macy's Says 'We're Not Dead' -- 3rd Update," at 16:55 ET, incorrectly stated Nordstrom's total sales fell, with same-store sales falling 1.7% at its department stores and rising 8% at Nordstrom Rack, in the eighth paragraph. (May 11)
