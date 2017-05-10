WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 10

TRUMP, TOP RUSSIAN ENVOY DON'T DISCUSS ALLEGED MEDDLING IN U.S. ELECTION

President Donald Trump?didn't raise the issue of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. elections during an Oval Office meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, dismissing the hacking charges as "not serious."

U.S. TO BOOST SURVEILLANCE FOR RUSSIAN EXERCISE

The U.S. will bolster its ability to observe Russia's military in the Baltic Sea region ahead of a major exercise by Moscow, American defense officials said.

U.S. TO EXPAND INTELLIGENCE COOPERATION WITH TURKEY

The U.S. is beefing up joint intelligence efforts with Turkey to help that government better target terrorists in the region, in an apparent bid to alleviate Turkish anxieties as the Pentagon implements a plan to arm Kurdish forces operating inside Syria.

MEXICO SLAMS REPORT ON VIOLENCE HIGHLIGHTED BY TRUMP

The Mexican government rejected as unfounded and irresponsible a report that portrayed Mexico as the world's second-deadliest conflict zone in 2016, after the report caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump.

SOUTH KOREA'S NEW PRESIDENT WILLING TO VISIT NORTH KOREA

South Korea's Moon Jae-in opened his presidency by declaring his willingness to go to North Korea, appointing as spy chief the man who led negotiations for two inter-Korean summits, but also appearing to soften his language critical of the U.S. defense alliance.

A CHINESE PENSION PLAN: WORKING CONSTRUCTION AT 61

Many aging workers from a generation who streamed out of the countryside to build modern China continue to labor, underscoring how far China has to go in extending the benefits of its growing wealth to all its citizens.

LULA DA SILVA'S DEPOSITION RIVETS BRAZILIANS

Wednesday's deposition of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for his alleged role in a monumental corruption scheme pits Brazil's most prominent politician against a judge who has become wildly popular for his crusade against corruption.

WILL MACRON'S EU MARGINALIZE U.K.?

The real significance of Emmanuel Macron's election for the U.K. lies not in his influence over Brexit but over the future of the European Union itself, Simon Nixon writes.

