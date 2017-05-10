LIVE: Following Comey Firing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds White House Press Briefing

Watch Now | Dismiss

On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - May 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

Continue Reading Below

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

Apr May 10 Apr May 10

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Continue Reading Below

Planted 50.2 50.2 (NA) 46.1 *

Harvested 43.9 43.9 (NA) 38.5 *

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 (NA) 47.2 *

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 (NA) 1,159

Production 2,310 2,310 (NA) 1,820

Imports 110 115 (NA) 125

Supply, total 3,395 3,400 (NA) 3,105

Food 960 955 (NA) 955

Seed 61 61 (NA) 66

Feed and residual 190 190 (NA) 170

Domestic, total 1,211 1,206 (NA) 1,191

Exports 1,025 1,035 (NA) 1,000

Use, total 2,236 2,241 (NA) 2,191

Ending stocks 1,159 1,159 (NA) 914

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.80 - 3.90 3.90 (NA) 3.85 - 4.65

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310

Supply, Total 1,532 802 540 367 159 3,400

Domestic Use 532 275 216 95 88 1,206

Exports 440 320 90 165 20 1,035

Use, Total 972 595 306 260 108 2,241

Ending Stocks, Total May 560 207 234 107 51 1,159

==============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)