USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - May 10

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
Apr May 10 Apr May 10
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.2 50.2 (NA) 46.1 *
Harvested 43.9 43.9 (NA) 38.5 *
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 (NA) 47.2 *
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 (NA) 1,159
Production 2,310 2,310 (NA) 1,820
Imports 110 115 (NA) 125
Supply, total 3,395 3,400 (NA) 3,105
Food 960 955 (NA) 955
Seed 61 61 (NA) 66
Feed and residual 190 190 (NA) 170
Domestic, total 1,211 1,206 (NA) 1,191
Exports 1,025 1,035 (NA) 1,000
Use, total 2,236 2,241 (NA) 2,191
Ending stocks 1,159 1,159 (NA) 914
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.80 - 3.90 3.90 (NA) 3.85 - 4.65
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2016/2017 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310
Supply, Total 1,532 802 540 367 159 3,400
Domestic Use 532 275 216 95 88 1,206
Exports 440 320 90 165 20 1,035
Use, Total 972 595 306 260 108 2,241
Ending Stocks, Total May 560 207 234 107 51 1,159
==============================================================================
