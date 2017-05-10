Oil Prices Rise as U.S. Crude Supplies Decline

Crude prices rallied after U.S. data showed that the amount of oil in storage tanks fell for the fifth straight week.

U.S. Runs $182 Billion Budget Surplus in April

The U.S. ran a budget surplus in April, masking broader trends toward a growing deficit.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Higher Oil Prices Buoy Energy Shares

U.S. stocks hovered around the flatline as a climb in oil prices boosted energy shares.

U.S. Import Prices Rose More Than Expected in April

Import prices increased 0.5% in April from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a 0.1% increase. Unlike most measures of inflation, import prices aren't adjusted for seasonality.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

Draghi Clashes With Dutch Lawmakers Over ECB's Monetary Stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the ECB's monetary stimulus before Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday in a rare visit to a national parliament, as pressure builds in Northern Europe for a policy change from Frankfurt.

General Electric Issues $8.7 billion Euro Bond After French Election

General Electric issued a EUR8 billion ($8.7 billion) bond, capitalizing on the release of pent-up demand following the French election.

Comey Sought More Funds for Probe

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey asked the Justice Department last week for more resources for the agency's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a U.S. official said.

GAO Reviews Regulatory Scrutiny of Risks in Some Lending

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing how bank regulators are monitoring heightened risks in the growing concentration of real estate and auto lending, a top official said.

Dispute in Libya Affects Wintershall Oil Production

A dispute between two arms of the Libyan state has ensnared German oil company Wintershall dragging down Libya's crude production and creating a new obstacle in the country's attempt to revive its oil industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)