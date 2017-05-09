Fed's George Warns Economy Could Overheat if Rates Raised Too Slowly

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate increases, warning that the economy might overheat if borrowing costs aren't increased quickly enough.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Commercial Real Estate Sector Needs Watching

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren renewed on Tuesday his warning that a very strong commercial real-estate sector could represent a significant risk to the economy if some negative shock were to arise.

Stocks Edge Lower on Declines in Energy Shares

The S&P 500 edged lower Tuesday, weighed by declines in shares of energy companies.

Investors Shift Bets From U.S. Stocks to Europe at Fast Clip

Investors are pulling money out of the U.S. stock market at one of the highest rates in years, scaling back a long-held bet that U.S. growth would bring superior returns. Much of the money is going to Europe.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.2% in March

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% decline.

Germany Posts Record Current-Account Surplus in March

Germany posted a record current-account surplus in March, a development that is likely to intensify international criticism of its economic policies for depending too heavily on exports to drive growth.

Mexican Inflation Continues to Rise in April

Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected in April, pushing annual inflation to an eight-year high as increases in core goods and agricultural prices offset a decline in residential electricity rates.

Oil Falls Again as Oversupply Jitters Persist

Crude futures are falling Tuesday, with a slate of factors including skepticism about OPEC's influence, a rising dollar and momentum continuing to batter oil.

Ex-SEC Accountant Settles Claims of Illicit Options Trading at Work

A former staff accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to pay $108,600 to settle claims that he concealed illicit options trading from the regulatory agency.

Investor Anxiety Drops to New Low

Investors are as sanguine about the stock market as they have been in almost a quarter of a century, according to one indicator, despite months of global political turmoil, showing comfort in strong corporate earnings and signs that the jobs market is humming.

