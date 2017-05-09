BOJ's Kuroda: Not Ruling Out Additional Monetary Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said that he would act "quickly" to expand stimulus measures if inflation loses traction, although he noted that no additional steps are needed for now.

Hedge Funds Pitch 'Teletubbies,' Tesla at Sohn

Some of the biggest names of the hedge-fund world gathered Monday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York to pitch their new investment ideas.

Fed to Conduct Reverse Repo Tests With Mortgage Bonds as Collateral

The New York Fed plans to conduct four small-value operations this month in the obscure but critical market for repurchase agreements, including one for overnight "reverse repos" that will use mortgage bonds from its portfolio as collateral for the first time since 2013.

Jury Clears Former BankAtlantic CEO in SEC Case Over Soured Real Estate Loans

A federal jury in Miami on Monday dismissed civil claims against an executive who once operated one of Florida's largest banks, marking the end of a long-running case that turned on allegations of misconduct in the run-up to the housing crisis.

On Deck Capital to Focus on Turning a Profit

On Deck Capital Inc. said Monday it is throttling back its growth plans and cutting more jobs as the lender tries to post profits in the second half of 2017.

Renaissance Dissident Sues Robert Mercer for Wrongful Discharge

Former Renaissance Technologies executive David Magerman has sued the hedge fund's co-chief executive officer Robert Mercer for wrongful discharge.

Banks Want Mnuchin to Intervene in Fight Over New Loan Rule

Banks are trying to enlist the Trump administration to fight a new accounting rule requiring them to book losses on soured loans more quickly, potentially setting the stage for a clash between the Treasury Department and the SEC.

Goldman Makes Biggest Investment Bank Leadership Changes in Decade

Goldman Sachs is making the biggest changes in a decade to the leaders atop its investment-banking division, which advises companies on mergers and capital raises.

Bank of America Pays Peanuts for Deposits, but the Money Keeps Flowing In

Even after the Fed raised rates, BofA has continued to pay depositors next to nothing. Its ability to do so and not lose business highlights the built-in advantages of big banks and changing consumer attitudes.

For Crowdfunding Investors, A Way to Sell

One of Europe's largest crowd-funding platforms has set up secondary market on which investors can trade stakes.

