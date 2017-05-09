Consumer Cos Up Amid Generally Strong Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid generally strong earnings performance. Almost four out of every five consumer discretionary companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 that have reported earnings so far have surpassed Wall Street pegs, according to Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research. Hertz Global Holdings shares slid after the rental-car company reported a quarterly loss that was wider than analysts had projected. Lower resale values and a fleet comprising too many passenger cars weighed on results. Southwest Airlines plans to move from its 30-year-old reservations system to a new technology platform, catching up with rivals.
