Shares of utilities were little changed amid mixed earnings.

AES ticked slightly down after the power producer posted a quarterly loss, hurt by charges associated with the sale of a business in Kazakhstan and the closure of Ohio coal plants.

Shares of British utility Centrica rose after it reiterated its financial targets for the year.

May 08, 2017 17:07 ET (21:07 GMT)