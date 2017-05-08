Industrials Down On Global Growth Concerns - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global growth. Quebec's powerful pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec is opposing the re-election of Bombardier Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin, a bold challenge to the status quo at the aerospace company controlled for decades by Mr. Beaudoin's family. Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel rejected a $27 billion offer from rival PPG Industries, citing customer concerns.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)