Energy Stocks Rise After Saudi Comments - Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies rose after more signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries extend a production-cap deal. Oil prices wavered after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said he was confident production cuts will be extended into the second half of the year or even longer, suggesting that the oil kingdom now saw a glut as an intractable problem. "Their talk of a longer extension is instilling fears in the market that the oversupply situation is worse than what we had thought," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)