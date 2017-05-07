Macron Victory Lifts Stocks

Stock markets in Asia broadly rose as trading kicked off for the week after the pro-European Union candidate Emmanuel Macron won the race to be the next president of France. The Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.8% in early trade.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China CPI, Bank of England Meeting, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, the Bank of England will announce an interest-rate policy decision, and data on Chinese inflation and U.S. retail sales will be released.

Euro Gains, Leaving Political Concerns Behind to Focus on Growth

The euro rose to a seven-month high against the dollar after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency on Sunday, a victory that should continue to boost the currency as political concerns fade and investors focus on the eurozone's economic recovery.

Macron's Win in France Offers a Reprieve for Europe's Single Currency

While Marine Le Pen never offered a plausible path out of the euro and the EU, her critique of both was sound. Emmanuel Macron, the apparent winner of the French election, now has five years to prove her wrong, writes Greg Ip.

Trump's Fiscal Plans, Fed's Asset Unwinding Could Fuel Rate Rise

Two of the most powerful economic forces in Washington could be aligning in coming years to put considerable upward pressure on long-term interest rates.

As IPOs Pick Up, Big Startups Hold Out

The market for IPOs is rebounding, but high-profile startups like Uber and Airbnb are hanging back amid concerns their companies would be valued at less than private fundraising rounds.

China Forex Reserves Swell to $3.03 Trillion, Beating Forecasts

China's foreign-currency hoard rose for the third straight month in April, thanks to the yuan's recent stability against the dollar, central-bank data showed.

Bank of Japan's Kuroda Says Previous Job 'More Exciting'

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who has been struggling to steer Japan to its 2% inflation target, on Saturday portrayed his job as more complicated and less exciting than his previous one as chief of the Asian Development Bank.

China Insurance Watchdog Intends to Strengthen Oversight

China's insurance watchdog vowed to tighten regulations and reduce loopholes, part of Beijing's effort to strengthen supervision of the industry amid growing concerns over lax oversight.

U.S. Economy Poised for Spring Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls

Hiring increased in April, and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in a decade, signs the U.S. economy is rebounding after a lackluster winter.

May 07, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)