China's Exports Rise 8.0% in April

BEIJING – China's exports rose 14.3% in April from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 22.3% increase in March, official data showed Monday.
Continue Reading Below
Imports in April gained 18.6% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 26.3% rise in March, the General Administration of Customs said.
The country's trade surplus widened to 262.3 billion yuan ($38.0 billion) in April from 164.34 billion yuan in March.
Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.
--Grace Zhu
BEIJING--China's exports rose for a second straight month in April, as external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy continued to improve.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Exports increased 8.0% in April from a year earlier, following 16.4% growth in March, the General Administration of Customs said Monday.
The value of shipments overseas had been forecast to grow 10.0% according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.
Imports in April increased 11.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 20.3% expansion in March. The rise was smaller than the poll's median forecast for an 18.0% gain.
China's trade surplus widened in April to $38.05 billion from $23.93 billion the previous month, exceeding a median forecast for a $33.7 billion surplus.
--Grace Zhu
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 00:04 ET (04:04 GMT)