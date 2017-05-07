China's Exports Rise 8.0% in April

China's exports rose 14.3% in April from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 22.3% increase in March, official data showed Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Imports in April gained 18.6% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 26.3% rise in March, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus widened to 262.3 billion yuan ($38.0 billion) in April from 164.34 billion yuan in March.

Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.

--Grace Zhu

BEIJING--China's exports rose for a second straight month in April, as external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy continued to improve.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Exports increased 8.0% in April from a year earlier, following 16.4% growth in March, the General Administration of Customs said Monday.

The value of shipments overseas had been forecast to grow 10.0% according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports in April increased 11.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 20.3% expansion in March. The rise was smaller than the poll's median forecast for an 18.0% gain.

China's trade surplus widened in April to $38.05 billion from $23.93 billion the previous month, exceeding a median forecast for a $33.7 billion surplus.

--Grace Zhu

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2017 00:04 ET (04:04 GMT)