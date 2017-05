Australia's residential building approvals fell by 13.4% in March from the previous month, in the latest sign that a homebuilding boom is losing steam.

Residential building approvals in March declined by 19.9% on year, while private-sector housing approvals fell by 4.3%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

May 07, 2017 21:50 ET (01:50 GMT)