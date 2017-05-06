What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Republican senators planned to begin a full rewrite of the House GOP health-care bill, driven in part by a sense that it made insurance cheaper for young people but costlier for older Americans.

French presidential candidate Macron's party said its computers were hacked ahead of Sunday's vote.

A Russian envoy said U.S. aircraft are barred from "de-escalation zones" in Syria, but U.S. officials dismissed the admonition.

A Senate panel asked former associates of the Trump campaign for information and records, a sign its Russia probe is heating up.

North Korea accused the CIA of trying to assassinate Kim Jong Un in a terrorist attack involving biochemical substances.

Trump's nominee for Army secretary withdrew amid controversy over stands he previously had taken on social issues.

U.K. Conservatives made significant gains in local elections, underscoring the chances of a big win for May next month.

The Interior Department unveiled a list of monuments and marine preserves to be reviewed for possible downsizing or elimination.

May 06, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)