What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Hiring increased in April and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in a decade, signs the economy is rebounding after a slow winter.

The largest U.S. companies are posting their strongest quarterly profits in five years as they reap the benefits of belt-tightening.

Solid corporate earnings and a healthy jobs report lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh records.

Firms are fighting CFPB enforcement actions more often, as Republican control of the White House has put the agency's future in doubt.

Canada's Trudeau said he would consider retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. imposing a 20% tariff on lumber imports.

Syngenta's shareholders approved a $43 billion takeover by ChemChina, which now faces challenges in integrating the Swiss firm.

Berkshire Hathaway sold about a third of its shares in IBM this year, Buffett said. Berkshire's net fell 27%.

J&J was hit with a $110 million verdict in favor of a woman who said talc in the firm's baby powder gave her ovarian cancer.

May 06, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)