Berkshire Meeting: Will Buffett's Charitable Giving Be a Problem?

Warren Buffett is giving billions to charity a year and will give billions more--basically his whole fortune--to charity when he dies.

Some are worried what this means for Berkshire's shares, voting rights and a host of other issues. But Mr. Buffett isn't all that concerned.

He notes that upon his death, shares will be converted to Class B from Class A. This will diminish voting control by his family over time, but not all of it. He adds that having family and people concerned about the business--not just quick stock returns--is a positive for all shareholders.

May 06, 2017 15:20 ET (19:20 GMT)