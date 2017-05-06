Berkshire Meeting: Now Comes the Actual Meeting

Now comes the time for the actual meeting part of the annual meeting. Many attendees are already out in the exhibition hall shopping and won't come back to watch this part.

Berkshire will re-elect its board of directors and announce the results of three shareholder resolutions. These resolutions deal with how Berkshire reports its methane emissions and political contributions and whether it should divest from fossil-fuel businesses.

Resolutions are very unlikely to pass, because Mr. Buffett controls about one-third of voting power and is opposed to them.

May 06, 2017 17:03 ET (21:03 GMT)