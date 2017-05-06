Berkshire Meeting: Munger: 'Oh to Be 90 Again'

We're in the portion of the proceedings now where it's only questions from the arena floor. An attendee asked what dreams the two men have.

"Sometimes," says Mr. Munger, aged 93, "when I am especially wishful, I think 'oh to be 90 again.'"

