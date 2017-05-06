Berkshire Meeting: Berkshire's Investing Sweet Spot

Baseball legend Ted Williams said a pitch down the middle of the plate was his sweet spot. Warren Buffett says it's a bit more complicated in investing.

So, here's a simplified version of Berkshire's sweet spot:

--A business that Mr. Buffett decides will have a competitive advantage over the next five to 10 years.

--There is a trusted manager that fits Berkshire's culture and wants to be a part of their culture.

--Then, it's just a matter of price.

And price can just be luck sometimes, with the investing giants going into details of their purchase of See's Candies.

"We've gotten a lot of credit for being smarter than we were," said Charlie Munger.

