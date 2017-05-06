Berkshire Meeting: An Anti-Capitalist at the 'Woodstock for Capitalists'

How does an anti-capitalism question go down at the 'Woodstock for Capitalists?' Not well.

A woman from Germany takes the microphone and makes a speech about the atrocities of capitalism, focusing in on slavery, wealth and sugar via Coca-Cola. Berkshire is Coca-Cola's biggest shareholder.

The question was very long-winded, and many attendees started clapping to drown her out or to hurry the questioner along.

When she spoke over the applause, many started booing. The asker persisted and finished the question.

In their answer, Messiers. Buffett and Munger defended sugar and Coca-Cola. Mr. Buffett said he thinks Coca-Cola has been a very positive factor in America and the world for a long time.

"And I don't want anyone telling me I can't drink it," said Mr. Buffett, noting he drinks about five 12 ounce Coca-Cola servings a day with 1.2 total ounces of sugar in them.

