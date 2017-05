The UK Debt Management Office has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBC Europe Ltd. as joint bookrunners for the syndicated reopening of the 1.75% July 2057-dated gilt, it said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The tap, the first syndication in the DMO's 2017-2018 program, is scheduled for the week starting May 15, subject to market and demand conditions, the DMO said.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)