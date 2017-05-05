Nordic Stocks Close Higher -- Market Talk

1615 GMT - Nordic markets closed higher Friday after getting a boost from an upbeat US jobs report. Sweden's OMXS30 index ended the day 0.2% higher, the pan-Nordic OMXN40 index up 0.4% and Oslo's oil-heavy OBX index ended the day 1.8% higher. "The robust 211,000 increase in non-farm payroll employment in April confirms that the more modest 79,000 increase in March was just a weather-related blip," says Capital Economics. "All things considered, a solid report that shows labour market conditions are now unusually tight. The Fed will respond accordingly." Shares in Vestas Wind Systems had a strong day after reporting a forecast-beating rise in 1Q net profit following strong sales in the US, Germany and China. It says it's backing full-year guidance. (dominic.chopping@wsj.com)
