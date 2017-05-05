U.S. Economy Added 211,000 Jobs in April

The pace of hiring picked up again in April and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade, providing reassurance the broader economy is poised for a strong spring after a lackluster start to the year.

Yellen Says Family-Friendly Work Policies Can Boost Economy

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said family-friendly policies that increase women's participation in the workforce could boost economic growth and help the U.S. overcome longer-term challenges.

S&P 500 Heads for Third Straight Week of Gains

Solid corporate earnings and a slightly stronger-than-expected April jobs report lifted the S&P 500 toward its third consecutive week of gains.

Fed's Fischer: Inflation Target Review Might Be Warranted at Some Point

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, in a speech arguing for caution about overusing monetary-policy rules, suggested the central bank's current inflation target isn't set in stone.

Fed's Williams Sees Merit in Alternative to Inflation Targeting

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said in a speech that it is time to weigh whether the central bank should adjust its inflation targeting to adopt a more flexible approach.

After Months of Steady Growth, Economists See China Slowing

China's economy, after chugging along in recent months, is likely losing some steam, with some economists expecting indicators for April to show weaker industrial production, softer overall credit and cooler export growth.

Companies Rack Up Profits, but Aren't Ready to Spend Them

The largest U.S. companies are booking their strongest quarterly profits in five years, as firms reap the benefits of years of belt tightening and finally see a pickup in demand. But part of the improvement has come from keeping a lid on spending, and many CEOs remain reluctant to change that.

Assessing the Impact of the House GOP Health Bill

The changes the House GOP health-care bill would bring, should the Senate approve it in similar form, would force nearly all participants in the nation's health system to adjust.

Oil Rebounds

Crude futures bounced back from five-month lows Friday, following a week of steep losses globally as investors continue to worry about brimming crude inventories.

Commodities Slump Fueled by Softening Demand From China

A global commodities slump deepened, with oil and iron ore hitting their lowest levels since November on continuing worries about an excess of world-wide supply, as well as concerns over weakening demand in the key China market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)