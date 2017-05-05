Intesa Sanpaolo's 1Q Net Profit Rises by 12%

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said Friday its first-quarter net profit rose by 12% on the year before, mainly reflecting higher fees and commissions that offset declining revenue from lending and insurance.

The Italian bank's net profit for the quarter stood at 901 million euros ($984 million), compared with EUR806 million for the same quarter of 2016.

Revenue increased by 1% to EUR4.21 billion.

