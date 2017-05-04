WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 04

RUSSIA, TURKEY, IRAN SIGN DEAL ON SYRIA DE-ESCALATION ZONES

Russia, Turkey and Iran signed an agreement designed as a step toward greater stability in war-torn Syria, according to Turkish and Russian officials. The U.S. expressed doubts about Iran playing any role in attempts to end the fighting.

U.S. IS CAUGHT BETWEEN ALLY AND PARTNER IN SYRIA

U.S. steps to avert attack by NATO ally Turkey on America's key partner in Syria show just how much the war and the U.S. focus on fighting Islamic State have upended the region's alliances.

TRUMP TO VISIT SAUDI ARABIA, ISRAEL AND THE VATICAN

President Donald Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican later this month as part of his first trip outside the U.S. since taking office.

FRENCH PROBE OPENED INTO VOTE MANIPULATION

French prosecutors opened a probe into a suspected attempt to tar presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron after anonymous files suggested he had created a shell company in a Caribbean island, where officials said they have no record of any such entity.

TRUMP'S PLAN TO ISOLATE NORTH KOREA FACES TROUBLE---IN THE SOUTH

South Korea's likely next leader favors economic engagement with Pyongyang, setting up a potential clash with the Trump's policy of isolation.

PRINCE PHILIP TO RETIRE FROM ROYAL DUTIES

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from his royal duties later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, marking the end of a public life spanning nearly seven decades.

EU WARNS EMOTIONS GETTING OUT OF HAND ON BREXIT

European Council President Donald Tusk hit back at the U.K. Prime Minister's accusation of Brussels interference in the U.K. election, saying that a successful Brexit deal will be impossible if the two sides let "emotions get out of hand."

U.S. TRADE GAP WITH MEXICO WIDENS

President Donald Trump's tough talk on trade with Mexico appears to have had an unintended effect, pushing down the value of the Mexican peso, increasing the U.S.'s appetite for now-cheaper Mexican goods, and widening the U.S. trade deficit with its southern neighbor.

