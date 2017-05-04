HSBC Receives First Dividend From U.S. Unit in More Than a Decade

HSBC said it took its first dividend since 2006 from its U.S. bank in April, a milestone in the lender's yearslong turnaround, and posted better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Google Reaches Tax Settlement in Italy

Google has agreed to pay around $334 million in back taxes in Italy to settle a dispute that has dragged on a year and a half between the tech giant and the Italian authorities.

Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

Amazon and EU Reach Settlement Over E-Book Contracts

Amazon.com has reached an agreement with the European Union's antitrust authorities over the EU's probe into its electronic books contracts with publishers.

Arconic Names Two Directors Ahead of Board Vote

Arconic named a former Boeing executive and an Air Force retired general to its board, weeks ahead of its board vote, as it pushes back against activist investor Elliott Management.

Chicago Aviation Chief Faces Senate Questions

Chicago's aviation chief will come under scrutiny Thursday from national lawmakers pledging tougher oversight of the airline industry amid public outrage over passenger service.

VW Is Back and Rolling in Cash-And That Could Be a Problem

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Müller has brought the company back from an emissions-cheating scandal and returned it to strong profits. But VW also could be losing its incentive-and leverage-to change.

SocGen to Pay $1.1 Billion to Settle Dispute With Libya Fund

Société Générale said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that it paid a middleman alleged bribes to secure business from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of dictator Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

Nordstrom Is Latest Retailer to Change CFOs

Nordstrom Inc. hired Anne Bramman as chief financial officer, filling the role vacated when its former CFO, Mike Koppel, retired May 1.

Phishing Attack Hits Google Docs

An unusual computer attack that mimicked Google's cloud-based document software spread across U.S. news organizations and other institutions on Wednesday.

May 04, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)