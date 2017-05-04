Apple Plans $1 Billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing

Elon Musk's Desire for S-E-X Leads to Confusion With Model 3

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.'s CEO, countered a slight misunderstanding in the marketplace about the new car model and its name.

Amazon and EU Reach Settlement Over E-Book Contracts

Amazon.com has reached an agreement with the European Union's antitrust authorities over the EU's probe into its electronic books contracts with publishers.

How Oil and Wal-Mart Got in 'Socially Responsible' ETFs

As demand for ethical investing increases, particularly among women and millennials, fund managers are retooling their strategies. Yet, few disclose details about how they use environmental, social and governance criteria.

Media Companies Line Up to Make Shows for Snap TV

Snap Inc.'s ambitious effort to create television-like content has old and new media companies alike clamoring to learn how to produce shows for Snapchat's lucrative young audience.

Airbnb Teams With Hearst on Magazine Guided by Travel Site's Data

The print publication, Airbnbmag, will launch May 23 with a guaranteed circulation of 350,000, 45 pages of advertising and a $3.99 cover price.

Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Shell reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

HSBC Beats Expectations, Fueling Hopes of More Share Buybacks

HSBC reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit, supporting investor hopes the bank could buy back more shares this year.

SocGén to Pay $1.1 Billion to Settle Dispute With Libya Fund

Société Générale said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle claims that it paid a middleman alleged bribes to secure business from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of dictator Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

AB InBev Profit Rises but Struggles in U.S. Continue

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer by sales, reported a sharp rise in net profit but said it continued to struggle in the U.S. and Brazil, its two largest markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)