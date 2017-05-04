Apple Plans $1 Billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing

Shell Profit Soars as Oil Sector Bounces Back

Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp increase in net profit in the first quarter, rounding off a bumper set of results for the world's biggest oil companies as years of cost-cutting and a fragile recovery in oil prices begin to pay off.

HSBC Beats Expectations, Fueling Hopes of More Share Buybacks

HSBC reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter profit, supporting investor hopes the bank could buy back more shares this year.

Société Générale, Libya Fund Agree to Settle Fraud Case

Société Générale said it had reached an agreement with the Libyan Investment Authority to settle claims that the French bank paid a middleman $58.5 million in alleged bribes to secure almost $2 billion in business from the sovereign-wealth fund during the final years of dictator Moammar Gadhafi's rule.

AB InBev Profit Rises but Struggles in U.S. Continue

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer by sales, reported a sharp rise in net profit but said it continued to struggle in the U.S. and Brazil, its two largest markets.

Siemens Profit Capped by Discontinued Businesses

German industrial giant Siemens said second-quarter net profit was little changed from the year before, as lost income from discontinued operations weighed on otherwise robust profit margin growth at most of its industrial businesses.

Air France-KLM Reports Wider Loss but Notes Improved Bookings

Air France-KLM reported a larger first-quarter operating loss, weighed down by the strong dollar even as the airline group said bookings in its key long-haul sector for the coming months were running ahead of last year's level.

Australia to Block Elliott's Plan to Move BHP Billiton's Listing to London

Australia's government warned it would block moves being orchestrated by activist investor Elliott Management to shift mining giant BHP Billiton's stock listing from Australia to the U.K.

Phishing Attack Hits Google Docs

An unusual computer attack that mimicked Google's cloud-based document software spread across U.S. news organizations and other institutions on Wednesday.

Tronc Posts Loss on Private Share Buyback

Newspaper company Tronc Inc. said a private share buyback from an outside investor in March resulted in a $3 million net loss for the firm in the first quarter.

