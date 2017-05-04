Health Care Up as Traders Bet Reform Will Help -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from efforts to overhaul the health-care system. House Republicans approved legislation to replace most of the Affordable Care Act, a victory for conservative leaders that may prove hollow given opposition to the bill in the Senate. It does seem likely, however, that some major changes to President Barack Obama's signature act would become law.
May 04, 2017 16:45 ET (20:45 GMT)