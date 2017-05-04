ECB's Draghi Says Anxiety About Monetary Union Is Misplaced

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday launched a defense of European integration, saying the European Union is "being wrongly held responsible" for decisions that belong to individual countries.

"It is beyond question that we face challenges today that can only be addressed by countries in Europe acting together," Mr. Draghi said in prepared remarks in Lausanne, where he was accepting an award from the Jean Monnet Foundation for Europe.

Mr. Draghi's prepared remarks stayed clear of the monetary policy outlook, though he cited Europe's monetary union as one area where anxiety about Europe is misplaced.

Monetary union "is sometimes claimed to be the cause of low growth in parts of the euro area. Yet we have seen that for countries that implemented structural reforms and ran sound fiscal policies, the single currency has been no barrier to success," he said.

At its meeting last week, the ECB kept interest rates and other policies unchanged as expected. At a news conference, Mr. Draghi welcomed evidence of economic recovery but said policy makers hadn't discussed reducing their stimulus, which includes a subzero deposit rate and a EUR60 billion-a-month ($65.5 billion) bond-purchase program.

Tom Fairless contributed to this article.

