Separately, Eurostat said retail sales rose by 0.3% in March from February, a stronger performance than the expected 0.1% rise.

"Eurozone's Recovery Broadens," at 0917 GMT, misstated that retail sales rose by 0.3% in March from February, a stronger performance than the expected 0.1% drop, in the last paragraph.

May 04, 2017 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)