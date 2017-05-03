Unilever Prices $3.15 Billion Bond in the US Market

Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) said Wednesday it has priced a $3.15 billion bond on the U.S. market.

The consumer goods company said the bond's four tranches include $800 million in 1.80% fixed rate notes due May 5, 2020; $850 million 2.20% fixed rate notes due May 5, 2022; $500 million 2.60% fixed rate notes due May 5, 2024 and $1 billion in 2.90% fixed rate notes due May 5, 2027.

The bond, which was priced on May 2, is scheduled to close on May 5, it said.

At 0910 GMT, Unilever's London-listed shares were down 11 pence, or 0.3%, at GBP40.19, valuing the company at 51.58 billion pounds ($66.70 billion).

