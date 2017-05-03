Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of Nok 1.25 Per Share

TIDMNHY

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA today adopted all the

items as

proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend

of NOK

1.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2017 to ordinary

shareholders as of May 3, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central

Securities

Depository as of May 5. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 4.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2101494/796737.pdf

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

May 03, 2017 10:29 ET (14:29 GMT)