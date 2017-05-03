Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of Nok 1.25 Per Share

TIDMNHY
The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA today adopted all the
items as
proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend
of NOK
1.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 12, 2017 to ordinary
shareholders as of May 3, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central
Securities
Depository as of May 5. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 4.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached.
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Minutes from the Annual General Meeting:
http://hugin.info/106/R/2101494/796737.pdf
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire
http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease
