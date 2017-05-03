J.P. Morgan to Shift Up to 1,000 Jobs Out of London Ahead of Brexit

Continue Reading Below

J.P. Morgan will move between 500 to 1,000 jobs out of London as the bank begins to implement its post-Brexit plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zuckerberg: Facebook Will Beef Up Content Review After Violent Posts

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said his company plans to add 3,000 employees to help review content for graphic or inappropriate material, after the social network came under fire recently for how it can be used to broadcast disturbing or violent videos.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Intercontinental Exchange Transaction Revenue Declines

Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw transaction-based revenue fall even as it was partially offset by improvement in its data and listing units.

Carlyle Posts Higher Earnings

Carlyle Group's first-quarter earnings rose on appreciation in its private equity and other investments.

Delphi Spins Off Engine Unit

Deplhi Automotive, a major auto parts supplier, said it will spin off its engine components unit into a separate, publicly traded company, a move designed to allow the remaining company to focus on advanced electronics business.

Volkswagen Reports Upbeat Earnings Despite Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for the full year and reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit despite the ongoing fallout from its emissions-cheating scandal.

Facebook Earnings: What to Watch

Facebook is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday; video ads and original programming will be in focus.

Tesla Earnings: What to Watch

Tesla Inc.'s first-quarter financial results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday.

iPod Co-Creator to Advise Auto Supplier Magna

Tony Fadell, the co-creator of Apple Inc.'s iPod and founder of Alphabet Inc.'s Nest Labs, is joining Magna International Inc.'s tech advisory council as the Canadian auto-parts supplier grapples with Silicon Valley's increasing role in the automotive industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)