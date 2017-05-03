Australia Trade Surplus Narrows In March

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$3.11 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure is lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$3.25 billion. The trade balance in February was revised to a surplus of A$3.66 billion.

The value of exports rose 2.0% in March, while the value of imports rose 5.0% in the same period.

Stronger prices for iron ore and coal paid by countries like China, coupled with a surge in export volumes from new mines and ports across the country, has seen Australia post record trade surpluses in recent months.

May 03, 2017 21:48 ET (01:48 GMT)