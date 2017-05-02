WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 02

GREEK AUSTERITY DEAL OPENS UP POTENTIAL PATH OUT OF BAILOUT

Greece and its international creditors sealed a deal over fresh austerity measures, keeping its $94 billion bailout on track and clearing the way for debt-relief talks.

PUTIN DENIES RUSSIA TAMPERED WITH FOREIGN ELECTIONS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his government didn't meddle in the politics of other countries, dismissing allegations of interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as "simply rumors."

NORTH KOREA PROTESTS FLYOVER OF U.S. BOMBERS

North Korea complained about a flyover of a pair of U.S. supersonic bombers, as the CIA's director wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea and the U.S. declared a missile-defense system that it is installing in South Korea operational.

CHINA KEEPS A WARY EYE ON TRUMP'S TAX-CUT PLAN

China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump's tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.

LE PEN CALLS COPYING SPEECH A 'WINK' AT RIVALS' BACKERS

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's efforts to broaden her voter base took an unusual turn Tuesday when her campaign admitted she lifted parts of a speech a conservative rival delivered before getting knocked out of the race.

PALESTINIAN OFFICIALS URGE HAMAS TOWARD UNITY

The call by officials in the Palestinian Authority-administered West Bank came a day after Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, issued a revised set of principles.

EU SAYS IT WON'T RETALIATE OVER U.S. VISA POLICY

The European Union won't impose visas on American travelers in retaliation for the U.S. continuing to exclude five EU countries from its no-visa regime.

SAUDI MIDDLE CLASS NEEDS TO LIVE WITHOUT STATE HELP, IMF SAYS

The sharing of oil wealth through government jobs and lavish subsidies is no longer sustainable for Saudi Arabia and its neighbors in the Middle East, the International Monetary Fund says.

