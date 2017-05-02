What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The White House is pursuing a twisting path in Congress this week, yielding to Democratic demands on a major spending bill while aggressively pushing a partisan health-care measure.

Hamas dropped its explicit call for Israel's destruction, a bid to overhaul its image as the White House explores reviving Middle East peace efforts.

NATO is considering appointing a top counterterrorism official following demands by Trump.

Greece reached a deal with creditors on measures it must implement to keep its bailout program going, clearing the way for debt-relief talks.

Le Pen heightened her rhetoric against global finance as the far-right French presidential candidate tried to woo leftist voters.

The White House defended Trump's invitation to Philippine leader Duterte, who has been castigated for his human-rights record.

Trump widened his efforts to isolate North Korea with invitations to leaders of Thailand and Singapore.

Venezuela's Maduro signed an order to convene a special assembly to redraft the constitution, the latest in a string of efforts to retain power.

The White House is considering an ex-EEOC lawyer to lead the Justice Department's civil-rights division.

A knife attack at the University of Texas at Austin killed one student and wounded three others.

