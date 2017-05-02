Valero Shuts FCCU at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) said it was shutting a fluid catalytic cracking unit, which makes gasoline, at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Valero said the "unit feed will be pulled and the unit maintained in hot standby to repair a valve."

The work was to have started Monday and could last until Friday.

"Work schedule will be worked through in detail to minimize the duration of the period the unit is on hot standby and operating on torch oil," the refinery added.

The 335,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.

