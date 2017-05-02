Snack-Maker Mondelez Gets Lift From Latin America

Mondelez International Inc. said its sales edged up on a comparable basis in the first quarter, boosted by gains in Latin America.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Trident gum generates most of its sales outside the U.S., and has benefited from a rising middle-class population in emerging markets. However, uncertainties about the global economy, including potential trade tariffs in the U.S., have weighed on Mondelez.

"We had a solid start to the year despite challenging market conditions, " said Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld.

With the company posting better-than-expected results for the March quarter, share rose 2.9% in after-hours trading to $45.

Organic sales in Latin America rose 3.7% from a year ago, making it the top gainer among the company's geographic divisions.

However, economic uncertainty and changes in eating habits pressured sales in the developed world. Europe, which dealt with Brexit and other events, still had first-quarter organic sales growth of 1%.

In North America, organic sales retreated 1.9%.

Mondelez, like its peers, is dealing with consumers in America and other developed markets eschewing big brands to shop for more fresh and prepared foods. Retailers in the U.S. are pushing for Mondelez and others to offer more discounts to boost sales, but the companies want to avoid sacrificing their profit margins.

Over all for the period, the company posted a profit of $630 million, or 41 cents a share, up from $554 million, or 35 cents a share. Excluding certain items, adjusted earnings were 53 cents, up from 51 cents a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 0.6% to $6.41 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earnings of 50 cents on revenue of $6.37 billion.

