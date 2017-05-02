Greece Reaches Bailout Agreement With Creditors

Greece and its international creditors reached an agreement on the austerity measures and economic overhauls the country must implement to keep its bailout program going, clearing the way for debt-relief talks.

Tech, Energy Firms Lead European Shares Higher

Stocks in Asia broadly rose Tuesday, with tech firms getting a shot in the arm from strong earnings from their U.S. counterparts overnight.

China's Factory Activity Expands at Slower Pace in April

China's nationwide factory activity expanded at a slower pace in April, with a private gauge falling to a seven-month low. The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to 50.3 in April from 51.2 in March.

Australia's RBA Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

Australia's central bank kept interest rates steady Tuesday as expected, with policy makers fenced in by record household debt on one side, and a weak job market on the other.

Trump Preparing to Replace Top Banking Regulator

The Trump administration, looking to make its first major imprint on U.S. banking regulators, is preparing to replace Comptroller of the Currency as chief overseer of federally chartered banks.

Trump, Putin to Speak on Tuesday, White House Says

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on the phone at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, amid U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria and Ukraine and rising U.S. concerns about North Korea.

BOJ Officials Say Premature to Mull Policy Reversal, Minutes Show

Some Bank of Japan officials said during a March meeting that it was premature to consider reversing the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy, citing the country's near-zero inflation..

South Korea's April CPI Rises 1.9% on Year

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.9% from a year earlier in April, with inflation decelerating after reaching a near-five-year high in the previous month.

Jay Clayton Moves a Step Closer to Being SEC Chairman

Jay Clayton, President Trump's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, cleared a key Senate hurdle on Monday, paving his way to take over the top U.S. markets regulator.

Global Deal Making Falls to Slowest Pace in 20 Years

Corporate deal making has hit a dry spell, despite robust stock and bond markets that should call for a deluge. Mergers and acquisitions this year have plunged to their lowest level globally in nearly 20 years.

