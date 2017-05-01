BOND REPORT: Treasury Yields Edge Higher After Trading Around Weeklong Low

PCE inflation slows to 0.2%, the first decline in 14 months

Treasury yields edged up, as prices fell, from a weeklong low as economic reports showed that consumer spending in the U.S. economy was slowing down and as inflation appeared muted.

The yield for the 10-year Treasury note rose a 0.5 basis point to 2.290%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction as yields; one basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The 2-year note slipped 0.4 basis point to 1.266%, while the yield for the 30-year, or the long bond, rose a 1.4 basis point to 2.969%. With both Asia and Europe on vacation for May Day, Treasurys trading opened early morning at 6 a.m.

This week is crowded with economic data releases. To kick it off, personal-income data showed a 0.2% increase in March, in line with expectations.

Real spending rose 0.3% in March after two consecutive declines in January and February. Personal-consumption expenditures index, or PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, fell 0.2% for the month, the first decline in 14 months. Treasury yields rose slightly following the economic reports.

Also on deck is the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy setting group, will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliver an updated policy outlook. Market participants aren't anticipating a rate hike but are expecting clues on the pace of rate increases and more insight into the health central bank's view on U.S. economic health.

