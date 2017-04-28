GDP Growth Slowed as Spending by Consumers Lagged

The U.S. economy's output grew at the slowest pace in three years during the first quarter, underscoring the challenges facing the Trump administration as it seeks to rev up growth.

U.S. Stock Futures Hold Gains Despite Soft GDP

U.S. stock futures were little changed after data showed the U.S. economy's output grew at the slowest pace in three years during the first quarter.

Europe's Surprising Inflation Could Catch Markets Off Guard

Europe isn't following the script many had for it this year. April's inflation numbers are a challenge to perceptions of the eurozone.

WSJ's Daily Shot: US Consumers vs. the Atlanta Fed - Who Is Right?

U.K. Economy Slows Sharply Ahead of Election, Brexit Talks

The U.K. economy slowed sharply in the first quarter as consumers pared back spending, a warning sign on growth ahead of a national election in June and the start of Britain's exit talks with the European Union.

French Economic Growth Slowdown Casts Doubt on Strength of Eurozone

French economic growth slowed at the start of the year, but the Spanish economy gained momentum, a mixed signal at a time of cautious optimism about the outlook for the eurozone's so-far modest recovery.

Oil Edges Up as Investors Cash In on Softer Dollar

Oil prices rebounded, gaining support from a softer dollar.

Brazil Unemployment Rate Rises to 13.7%

Brazil's unemployment rate increased in the January-to-March period, as Latin America's largest economy struggles to rekindle growth.

'Godfather of Smart Beta' to Investors: You're Doing It Wrong

Rob Arnott, the 'godfather of smart beta,' is having fresh doubts about how some on Wall Street are using the increasingly popular passive-investing strategies he pioneered.

SNB's Jordan Says Interest Rate Cuts, More Currency Intervention Possible

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan left the door open to cutting interest rates more deeply into negative territory and intervening in markets to weaken the Swiss franc, as he said the central bank "continues to face major challenges."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)