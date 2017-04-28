Chairman Confident House Republicans Will Unite to Roll Back Obama-era Financial Laws

A top House lawmaker is confident Republicans in that chamber will unite behind his plan to roll back Obama-era financial laws despite sharp disagreement over a whether to keep a cap on debit-card fees.

Deutsche Bank Woos Back Clients as It Recovers From Torrid Year

Deutsche Bank made progress winning back clients who fled over capital concerns as it recovered from a turbulent 2016, but first-quarter profit was muted by debt-trading revenue that lagged behind peers.

Lloyds Profit Lifted by U.K. Economy's Resilience to Brexit

Lloyds Banking Group said its net profit increased in the first quarter of the year as the British economy continued to hold up after the Brexit vote, in the latest sign of the U.K. lender's return to health.

LPL Awaits Fiduciary Rule 'Disruption,' After Profit Drop

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.'s first-quarter profit fell 4%, but the brokerage firm is betting that Obama-era retirement rules will eventually roil the industry to its benefit.

Trump Tax Plan Keeps Tax Breaks for 401(k)s

The Trump administration's tax plan will preserve existing tax breaks for retirement plans such as 401(k)s, clearing up temporary uncertainty over the fate of the popular accounts.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley Faces Pressure Over Re-Election

Shareholders in Barclays should abstain from re-electing Chief Executive Jes Staley pending a probe by regulators into his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended.

Vanguard Founder's Advice to Rivals: Stand Still

Indexing pioneer Jack Bogle has some near-term advice for many money managers that are losing customers to the firm he founded: do nothing.

Private Equity Attracts New Activist Believers

Private-equity executives for years have grumbled about their firms' stock prices, which at times have underperformed the broader market. Some high-profile hedge-fund managers are coming around to their view.

Fed's Alvarez Defends Orderly Liquidation Authority, Rejects Glass-Steagall

Retiring Fed General Counsel Scott Alvarez defended the U.S. government's authority to take over and liquidate a failing financial firm, saying that if it had been in place in 2008 the government could have used it to deal with the teetering AIG.

Anbang Chairman Defends Foreign Investment Strategy

The chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co., the highflying insurer whose investing strategies drew displeasure from Chinese government regulators, defended the company's investments abroad in a rare media interview.

April 28, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)