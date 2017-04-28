Canada GDP Stalls in February

Canadian economic output stalled in February, as a drop in the factory sector offset robust gains in real estate and financial services.

The data ends a streak of three straight months of solid growth, and could signal the start of a slowdown as the Bank of Canada predicted in its last interest-rate decision.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, was unchanged in February from the previous month, holding at 1.71 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.26 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a 0.1% month-over-month gain, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a year-over-year basis, GDP rose 2.5% in February.

