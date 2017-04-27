Vodafone, Proximus Renew Strategic Partnership

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) and Proximus (PROX.BT) have renewed their strategic partnership for Belgium and Luxembourg for a further five years, the U.K. telecom company said Thursday.

Under the agreement, which started April 1, multinational companies in Belgium and Luxembourg that have global agreements with Vodafone and Belgium's Proximus will continue to benefit from international managed mobile services and have access to a wide range of Vodafone Global Enterprise services.

Vodafone and Proximus remain preferred partners for roaming traffic on each other's footprint. Proximus's mobile customers will continue to benefit from mobile voice and data roaming, including high-speed data on Vodafone's 4G networks, Vodafone said.

Vodafone customers visiting Belgium and Luxembourg will also get voice and data roaming, including high-speed data on Proximus's 4G network and its affiliate Tango in Luxembourg, the company said.

