S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2398.33 -- second pivot point resistance
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2395.00 -- previous month's high
2394.50 -- previous day's high
2391.67 -- first pivot point resistance
2382.20 -- previous day's low
2382.20 -- previous day's close
2374.97 -- first pivot point support
2371.18 -- 4-day moving average
2364.93 -- second pivot point support
2353.41 -- 9-day moving average
2352.67 -- 18-day moving average
2318.00 -- previous month's low
2307.23 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
59.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24
50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5592.75 -- second pivot point resistance
5570.00 -- first pivot point resistance
5562.50 -- lifetime high
5562.50 -- previous day's high
5536.25 -- previous day's close
5535.50 -- previous day's low
5511.75 -- first pivot point support
5476.25 -- second pivot point support
5452.75 -- previous month's high
5445.42 -- 9-day moving average
5432.57 -- 18-day moving average
5315.00 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
67.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
April 27, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)