S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2398.33 -- second pivot point resistance

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2395.00 -- previous month's high

2394.50 -- previous day's high

2391.67 -- first pivot point resistance

2382.20 -- previous day's low

2382.20 -- previous day's close

2374.97 -- first pivot point support

2371.18 -- 4-day moving average

2364.93 -- second pivot point support

2353.41 -- 9-day moving average

2352.67 -- 18-day moving average

2318.00 -- previous month's low

2307.23 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

59.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24

50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21

52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5592.75 -- second pivot point resistance

5570.00 -- first pivot point resistance

5562.50 -- lifetime high

5562.50 -- previous day's high

5536.25 -- previous day's close

5535.50 -- previous day's low

5511.75 -- first pivot point support

5476.25 -- second pivot point support

5452.75 -- previous month's high

5445.42 -- 9-day moving average

5432.57 -- 18-day moving average

5315.00 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

67.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21

60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

April 27, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)