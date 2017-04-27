German Consumer Sentiment Set to Leap in May

German consumer sentiment is set to rise in May, with lower inflation in March providing support, according to GfK market research group.

Bank of Japan Lowers Inflation Outlook, Says Economy Is Expanding

The Bank of Japan left unchanged its ultraeasy monetary policy, saying inflation is lagging behind an earlier forecast, though it offered a more upbeat tone on the economy.

Asian Shares' Declines Narrow After BOJ Statement

Stock markets in Asia were down Thursday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street, though declines narrowed somewhat after the Bank of Japan indicated that it is unlikely to move away from easy-money policies.

RBA Board's Ian Harper Says Weak Job Market Might Be Turning

A recent uptick in unemployment isn't a sign of emerging weakness in the economy, according to a policy setter at Australia's central bank, in comments likely to strengthen the view that the bank's next move will be to eventually raise rates.

South Korea's Economy Grew 0.9% in First Quarter

South Korea's economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of this year, powered by a sharp recovery in exports and construction.

Singapore Central Bank Predicts Steady Economic Growth in 2017

Singapore's central bank expects the local economy to grow between 1% and 3% this year, keeping a steady pace amid an improved outlook for the global economy.

IEA Says Oil Discoveries at Record Low in 2016

Global oil discoveries fell to a record low in 2016, the International Energy Agency says, raising fresh concerns about the potential for a petroleum-supply shortage.

ECB Set to Play It Safe, but Investors Keep Eye on Tone

The eurozone's economy is strengthening, but the European Central Bank remains on full alert as it meets Thursday. Financial markets have been volatile in recent weeks as investors weigh the likelihood of a change in direction from Frankfurt.

Trump Tax Plan Sets Up Trade-Offs for Industries

Now that the Trump administration has made its broad-brush tax proposal, companies are likely to line up in support-and start sweating the details.

Trump Tax Cut: Pro-Business Or Pro-Scams?

President Donald Trump's plan to cut the tax rate to 15% for so-called pass-through businesses could create many opportunities-and leave plenty of room for abuse.

